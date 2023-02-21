Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DBOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Börse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Societe Generale started coverage on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Deutsche Börse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.86.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 0.9 %

DBOEY opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.