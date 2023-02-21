Deutsche Börse (DB1) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently:

2/21/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($202.13) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €189.00 ($201.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($202.13) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($219.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($177.66) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($186.17) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($197.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/9/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($212.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €206.00 ($219.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €195.00 ($207.45) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/18/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €186.00 ($197.87) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/16/2023 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($212.77) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded up €0.20 ($0.21) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €171.65 ($182.61). The stock had a trading volume of 164,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,992. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12-month high of €180.00 ($191.49). The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €164.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €167.17.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

