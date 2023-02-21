Dent Market Capitalization Achieves $124.86 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Dent has a total market cap of $124.86 million and approximately $28.92 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 37.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

