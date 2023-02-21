Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 3rd

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 2,146.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

