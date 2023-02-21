Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 3rd

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0568 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $11.11.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
