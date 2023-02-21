Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $512.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $470.00 to $512.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $462.70.

Deere & Company Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $433.31 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.80%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after purchasing an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,686,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,135,000 after buying an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

