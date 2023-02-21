DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Price Performance

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.73. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.