DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00005968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $219.80 million and $4.87 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

