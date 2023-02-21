Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $18.85

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.85, but opened at $16.64. Dana shares last traded at $16.61, with a volume of 569,780 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Dana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 478.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 631.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

