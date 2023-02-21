Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.35 billion-$10.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.49 billion.

NYSE DAN traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,208. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. Dana has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dana from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 35,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $624,888.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,468,000 after purchasing an additional 316,466 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Dana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Dana in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

