Curve DAO Token Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00004785 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $858.92 million and approximately $122.53 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,904,863,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,168,403 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

