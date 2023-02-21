CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Trading Up 6%

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 43,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 365,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Citigroup cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America cut CS Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03.
CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.
