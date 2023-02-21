Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Reduced by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,731 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CCI traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.08. 345,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

