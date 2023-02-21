Cronos Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Cronos has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $41.73 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00058025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

