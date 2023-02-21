Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 466025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on CRON. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.
Cronos Group Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a market cap of $841.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,459,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 169,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,157,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 132,250 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $2,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
Cronos Group Company Profile
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
