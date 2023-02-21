Critical Survey: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 32.03% 12.34% 1.13% Patriot National Bancorp 14.57% 10.15% 0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Harleysville Financial and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $29.90 million 3.23 $8.79 million $2.74 9.49 Patriot National Bancorp $36.77 million 1.19 $5.09 million $1.59 6.95

Harleysville Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patriot National Bancorp. Patriot National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harleysville Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Patriot National Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

(Get Rating)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services. The company was founded in 1915 is headquartered in Harleysville, PA.

About Patriot National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services. Its loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate, commercial business, SBA, construction, purchased residential real estate, and various consumer loans. The company also offers automated clearing house transfers, lockbox, Internet banking, bill payment, remote deposit capture, debit cards, money orders, traveler’s checks, and automatic teller machine services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.