Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $19.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen cut shares of Credo Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credo Technology Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,503,602 shares in the company, valued at $161,740,644.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,617,533.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,585,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $382,656.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,503,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,740,644.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,041 shares of company stock worth $9,909,194 over the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 5.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 590,236 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRDO opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.