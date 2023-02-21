Credit Suisse Group Boosts Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Price Target to $680.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $640.00 to $680.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $664.75.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $483.23 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $651.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

