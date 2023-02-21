Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €94.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($100.00) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($85.11) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.15) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($58.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

ETR:DHER opened at €39.87 ($42.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.57. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 52 week high of €57.82 ($61.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

