Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCT. TheStreet cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

CMCT opened at $5.45 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,663 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $916,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

