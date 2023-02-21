CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.06-1.09 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $1.54 on Tuesday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 90.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoStar Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, STF Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

