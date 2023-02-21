Cormark Trims Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Target Price to C$6.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$7.13.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

TSE:K opened at C$5.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.29. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$7.99.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

Kinross Gold Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

