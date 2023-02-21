Cormark Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,150.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FFH. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,045.83.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

TSE:FFH traded down C$20.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$912.44. 19,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,903. The stock has a market cap of C$21.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$835.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$734.97. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$569.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$942.42.

Insider Activity

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total value of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,051,827.84. In related news, Director F. Brian Bradstreet acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$34,770. Also, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$782.61, for a total transaction of C$58,695.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344 shares in the company, valued at C$1,051,827.84.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.