Cormark Raises Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target to C$1,150.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cormark from C$1,000.00 to C$1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FFH. CIBC upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fairfax Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$800.00 to C$1,050.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$995.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,045.83.
Fairfax Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
TSE:FFH traded down C$20.26 on Tuesday, hitting C$912.44. 19,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,903. The stock has a market cap of C$21.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$835.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$734.97. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$569.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$942.42.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
