Continental Advisors LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Continental Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes accounts for about 1.5% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $254,000. Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $365,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 120,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $4,089,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.41. 54,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average is $35.88.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $545,596.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 4,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $173,867.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,849. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

