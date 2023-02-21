CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) vs. Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Critical Contrast

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CONMED and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 1 1 0 2.50

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential upside of 359.72%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than CONMED.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

58.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CONMED has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED -7.71% 11.47% 4.06% Semler Scientific 23.18% 27.92% 24.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CONMED and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $1.05 billion 2.87 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -34.68 Semler Scientific $53.03 million 3.06 $17.22 million $1.56 15.20

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats CONMED on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests. The company was founded by Herbert J. Semler and Shirley L. Semler on August 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

