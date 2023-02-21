Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,057 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $106,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,368. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $435.43 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $131.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.95%.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In related news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the provision of emergency systems and wireless and satellite communications. It operates through Satellite and Space Communication and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segments. The Satellite and Space Communication segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms and frequency converters.

