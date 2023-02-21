Coinmetro Token (XCM) Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002569 BTC on exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $195.23 million and $677.70 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

XCM is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 326,798,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,017,836 tokens. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. Coinmetro Token’s official website is coinmetro.com. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 326,798,666.0705 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.640787 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $233.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

