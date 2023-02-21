Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $530.46 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.24 and a 200 day moving average of $482.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 5.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

