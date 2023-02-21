Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COKE opened at $530.46 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $505.24 and a 200 day moving average of $482.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.96.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 5.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola Consolidated
About Coca-Cola Consolidated
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
Featured Stories
