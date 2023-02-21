Clearline Capital LP Takes $1.80 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.29% of Domo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Domo by 670.4% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after buying an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Domo by 2,362.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Domo by 24.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 47.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth about $4,134,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Stock Down 0.7 %

DOMO traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $15.06. 160,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,984. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $57.41.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.43 million. Research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 43,471 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $577,729.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOMO shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Domo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Domo from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

