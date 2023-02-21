Clearline Capital LP Sells 421,963 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Clearline Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421,963 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 1.27% of ADMA Biologics worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman acquired 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,916. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 5.04. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

