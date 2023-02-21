Clearline Capital LP Purchases 27,476 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares during the period. BigCommerce comprises 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.89% of BigCommerce worth $9,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 351.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BigCommerce by 37.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIGC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 228,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,131. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $782.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 3,672 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $38,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,330.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

