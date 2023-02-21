Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $45,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 60,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,631. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.80. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $68.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNW shares. Macquarie started coverage on Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Light & Wonder to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

