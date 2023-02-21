Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,810 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Green Dot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Green Dot by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GDOT stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 65,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,229. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $928.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.07.
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.
