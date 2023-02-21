Clearline Capital LP Invests $879,000 in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 37,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 11,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 36,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 36,076 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cyxtera Technologies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 700,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 225,308 shares during the period.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CYXT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 373,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $418.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CYXT shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cyxtera Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.