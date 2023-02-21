Clearline Capital LP Invests $5.42 Million in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 217,635 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.20% of Golar LNG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Profile

Shares of GLNG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 322,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,169. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Further Reading

