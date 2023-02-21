Clearline Capital LP Invests $1.19 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,844. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

