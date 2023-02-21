Clearline Capital LP Buys New Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,120,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in API. Trikon Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the second quarter valued at $2,285,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Agora by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 83,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Agora by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 1,106,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 773,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price target on Agora from $34.30 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:API traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 206,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,191. Agora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Agora had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 66.17%. The business had revenue of $40.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

