Clearline Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898,539 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 3.17% of Mereo BioPharma Group worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19,470 shares during the period.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
