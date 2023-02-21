Clearline Capital LP Boosts Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 80,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.47. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

