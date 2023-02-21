Clearline Capital LP Acquires 143,849 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for about 2.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $22,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.50. 43,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $72.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

