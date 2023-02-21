Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $13.75. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 95,792 shares.

CMTG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 51.56 and a quick ratio of 51.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.06.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 187.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

