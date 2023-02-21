Citigroup Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $59.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18, a PEG ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,783. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 60.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

