Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,325,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,574 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $346,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Citigroup stock opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on C. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.