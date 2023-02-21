Cindicator (CND) Price Reaches $0.0013

Cindicator (CND) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Cindicator has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $3,474.63 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com.

Cindicator Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

