Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stake Lessened by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Cigna by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.26. 205,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $90.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.29. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

