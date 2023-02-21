Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 483,236 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,893,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,001,106,000 after buying an additional 1,708,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.15. 16,981,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,418,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

