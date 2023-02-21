Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 7,967 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,803,000 after purchasing an additional 67,443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in McKesson by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $302,630,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,275,000 after purchasing an additional 65,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.03. 212,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,218. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $260.73 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.52 and a 200-day moving average of $368.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

