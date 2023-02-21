Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 21,577 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,577 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.06. 526,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,622. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $251.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

