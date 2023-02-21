Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 212,829 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 212,829 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 5,214,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,466,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.80.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile



Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

