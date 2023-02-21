Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,285 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.78. The stock had a trading volume of 529,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.34 and its 200 day moving average is $243.51. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.44.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

