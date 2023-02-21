Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,305 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 317,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

